Ruthie Mae DeBoise 71, entered into glory January 21st, 2020.
She was born September 16th 1948 in Savannah, GA, the daughter of the late Rufus and Blanche Lynch.
She was educated in Savannah schools. Ruthie had multiple jobs including Shaffer Eaton and GE, until landing a career at Crane and Company where she later retired.
Ruthie was a faithful member of Greater Grace church since 1978. Anyone that knew Ruthie knew she loved the Lord and her family. She could light up the room with her beautiful smile. She enjoyed life. She loved singing, dancing, shopping, traveling, cooking, being a fashionista, helping others, spending time with her family, and most of all spreading the word of God.
Ruthie's heart, home and faith were open to all. She remains an "absolute True Legend of the West Side".
Ruthie is survived by a large family including her sister, Marjorie Moody. Daughters, Djuana DeWitt and husband, Kevin; and Shawn Altman and husband, Sam.
Grandchildren: Candace and husband, Robert; Nena, Dominique, Travis and wife Alyssa, Kevin Jr., Allek and wife, Cortney, Kamarris, Kaleb, Christian, Madison, Scarlett, Cameron.
Her amazing great-grandchildren she cherished so much, Na'Yah, Tayshawn, Kalia, Kamarris Jr., Kaydence, Kalleissa, Chantz, Kaison, Kaylana, Sean, Romeo, Matthew, Marcel, Marcus Caleb, Chandler, Kella, Varonzelle and NaLiyah.
Her beloved pups, Prince and Popee and many other loved ones.
Ruthie was predeceased by son, Michael; daughter, Carman; grandson, Chandler; two brothers, Jimmy and Leroy and three sisters, Betty, Myra, and Maxine, as well as her dog Max and her husband Morris DeBoise,
FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services for Mrs. DeBoise will be held, SATURDAY, February 1, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at DERY FUNERAL HOME, celebrated by Pastor David A. Stambovsky. Calling hours will be held prior to the service from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. A Celebration of Life will follow at the Elks Club, 27 Union Street. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Greater Grace Church in care of the funeral home, 54 Bradford St. Pittsfield, MA 01021.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jan. 29, 2020