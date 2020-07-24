Ryan Anthony Silvano
Our beloved Ryan passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Baystate Medical Center as a result of complications from a tragic auto accident on July 11, 2020. He was born in Pittsfield on April 12, 1995, as the son of Richard Silvano and Paula Mangiardi Silvano and little brother to Ricky Silvano.
Ryan graduated from Taconic High School in 2013 and in his younger life played all levels of youth hockey and baseball. He enjoyed jet skiing, snowmobiling, golfing and was a NE Sports fan across the board - supporting the Red Sox, Bruins and Patriots. That said, Ryan's true joys in life were the simple ones, experiences tied to what he valued most - his family and best friends: talking to his mother daily and telling her he loved her, hanging with his big brother Ricky and having a good time with him over a round of golf, watching the Pats with his best friends Matt Driscoll & Codey Ramsey, spending quality time with his rottweiler, Ruger and creating many cherished memories on vacations with his family & the Renzi's - Mike, Debbie, Michael, Matt and Jared Renzi.
In his adult / professional life, Ryan proudly carried on the family tradition as an employee and young leader for the family painting business, Silvano Painting, which he began during the summer of his junior year in high school. Ryan had a quiet demeanor, but impacted many with his huge heart - anyone who got to know him would come to understand that he had an endearing personality and would do anything for you and ask nothing in return. Ryan's passing has left a permanent hole in his family's hearts and they ask that in Ryan's honor, to do a kind act and/or tell someone you love them today.
In addition to his parents and brother Ricky, Ryan is survived by his paternal grandmother, Maxine Silvano, uncles John Silvano and Ron Sabin, his favorite aunt and Godmother, Melanie Silvano, aunts Suzanne and Jaqueline, several cousins and his Godfather Justin Spagnuolo. He was predeceased by his grandfather, Richard (Dick) Silvano Sr., who provided him with countless laughs and wisdom, his maternal grandparents, Ralph and Carolyn Mangiardi, and his favorite aunt in heaven, Kim Sabin.
We would like to thank the staff at Baystate Critical Care unit for their care and compassion with Ryan.
FUNERAL NOTICE: A Liturgy of Christian Burial for Ryan Anthony Silvano will be celebrated Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Marks Church, 400 West Street, Pittsfield, MA. There will be no calling hours. A celebration of life will take place at a later date for close family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations should be made in Ryan's memory to the Boys & Girls Club of the Berkshires through the FLYNN & DAGNOLI-BENCIVENGA FUNERAL HOME, 5 Elm St. Pittsfield, MA 01201. To send a card or a message, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com