Ryan "Peanut" Paduano passed away unexpectedly on November 14, 2020 while walking his beloved dog, Brownie. He was born on March 13, 1999 in Pittsfield MA.
Ryan lived life to the fullest, always smiling and excited for the next adventure, be it lacrosse, skateboarding, bike riding, basketball, driving and off-roading with his Hyundai and Jeep, photography, video games, eating out, or anything to do with water and traveling (most recently to Cuba, Zion National Park and multiple family reunions). He loved his family, friends, kids, and all animals. He loved big hugs and saying, "I Love You".
Ryan is survived by his parents, Patricia and Loren Paduano of Pittsfield, brother Christopher (Alexandra) Paduano of Boston, sister Ashley Paduano of Pittsfield, Grandma Carol Bryant of Putney, VT, Nonno Vincenzo Paduano of Pittsfield. He leaves his Aunt Sue (Rudy) Rudolph of Berea KY, Uncle Bruce (Andrea) Bryant of Houston TX, Aunt Rosemary and Cousin Kathleen Bryant of Chatham, VA, Uncle Allan (Patsy) of Methuen MA, Uncle Robert (Melanie) and Cousin Aria Paduano of Pittsfield, MA. Ryan is also survived by his Bonus family, Brandon (Caroline) Todd of Pittsfield and Ray Caouette of Glenville NY. Godfamily Tina, Chris, Andrew and Anthony Karch and Goddaughter Frankee LeClair as well as many, many close friends (you know who you are!) and innumerable others who ever came in contact with him and his outsized personality. Ryan was predeceased by his Cousin Ian, Uncle Bob, Grandpa, Aunt Elda and Nonni. "Bye, Sugar"
Funeral Notice:
Funeral services for Ryan "Peanut" Paduano will be Saturday, November 21, 2020, at the Hope Church, 259 Kemble Street, Lenox MA 01240, at 10:30 a.m. with the Rev. Douglas Foss, Pastor, officiating. Calling hours will be on Friday, November 20, 2020 from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the Dwyer Funeral Home, 776 North Street, Pittsfield, MA 01201. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to BCARC Down Syndrome Family Group, or the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation in care of the Dwyer Funeral Home in his memory. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com
