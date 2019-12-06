|
|
PITTSFIELD -
S. Rocco (Rocky) Scullary, 96, passed away peacefully on December 2, 2019 at St Peter's Hospice in Albany, NY after a brief illness.
He was born in Pittsfield, MA on November 6, 1923, son of the late Samuel and Sadie Ackley Scullary.
Rocky attended Pittsfield Schools and was a graduate of Pittsfield High School. He served in the Army in World War II and was a member of the Father William Contino Italian American War Veterans Post 75 of Pittsfield. Rocky was devoted to his family and community, serving 12 years on the Pittsfield School Committee; for most of those years as the Chair.
He married the former Marie Carlino of Pittsfield on August 10, 1946. In addition to his beloved wife of 73 years, he leaves behind his children, Diane Scullary of Newport News, VA, Richard Scullary and wife Linda of New Braunfels, TX, Debra Scullary of Delmar, NY and two grandchildren.
He was predeceased by a brother, Judge James J. Scullary, and his sisters, Delia Scullary, Concetta Sheppard and Rita Minafra.
In accordance with his wishes, private services will be held at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours.
To leave a special message for the family online, visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Dec. 6, 2019