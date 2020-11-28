1/
Sally A. Schmidt
1970 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sally's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sally Anne Schmidt, 80, died Monday at Kindred Health Care Center in Lee.

Born in Pittsfield January 26, 1970, the daughter of Lawrence and Martha Monroe, she spent her early years in Lenox and was a 1958 graduate of Lenox High School.

Primarily a housewife and mother, jobs she truly cherished, she worked several years as a telephone operator in Lenox following her high school graduation

Sally is survived by her children; Debbie Boos, Lawrence Boos (wife Debbie), and Stephen Boos (wife Cathy), all of Pittsfield and her grandchildren; Larry, Brent, and Gabriella Boos. Besides her parents she was also predeceased by her husband Edward Schmidt, who died Jan. 30, 2020.

A graveside funeral service will be conducted Tuesday at Mountain View Cemetery in Lenox by the Rev. Elizabeth Goodman, Pastor of the Church on the Hill. The ROCHE FUNERAL HOME is in charge of arrangements.

To share memories and stories please visit rochefuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roche Funeral Home Inc
120 Main St
Lenox, MA 01240
(413) 637-0699
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Berkshire Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved