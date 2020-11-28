Sally Anne Schmidt, 80, died Monday at Kindred Health Care Center in Lee.
Born in Pittsfield January 26, 1970, the daughter of Lawrence and Martha Monroe, she spent her early years in Lenox and was a 1958 graduate of Lenox High School.
Primarily a housewife and mother, jobs she truly cherished, she worked several years as a telephone operator in Lenox following her high school graduation
Sally is survived by her children; Debbie Boos, Lawrence Boos (wife Debbie), and Stephen Boos (wife Cathy), all of Pittsfield and her grandchildren; Larry, Brent, and Gabriella Boos. Besides her parents she was also predeceased by her husband Edward Schmidt, who died Jan. 30, 2020.
A graveside funeral service will be conducted Tuesday at Mountain View Cemetery in Lenox by the Rev. Elizabeth Goodman, Pastor of the Church on the Hill. The ROCHE FUNERAL HOME is in charge of arrangements.
