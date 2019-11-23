|
DANVERS - Mrs. Sally (Levenson) Delisle, 79 of Danvers, beloved wife of Robert C. Delisle passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at the in Danvers, with her family by her side.
Born in North Adams, Sally was the daughter of the late Jules H. and Abbie (Thompson) Levenson. Raised and educated in North Adams, she was a graduate of Drury High School, class of 1958 and continued her education at Green Mountain Jr. College.
Sally spent her entire professional career as an X-Ray and Mammography Technician throughout various hospitals along the North Shore. Her compassion to her clients and dedication to her career allowed her to spend each day doing a job she truly enjoyed.
A loving and dedicated wife, mother and grandmother, family was of her upmost importance. She loved her grandchildren and was very proud of them and their accomplishments. Sally was truly everyone's best friend, whether she met you 25 years ago or just last week, she wanted to know how you were doing and truly cared. She could always be found knitting, never cooking; except for her famous American Chop Suey and had a deep love for dogs, especially her very own King Charles Cavalier, Lizzie. She was loving, kind and generous in all aspects of her life and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
In addition to her husband Robert of Danvers with whom she shared 55 years of marriage, Sally is survived by her daughter, Jennifer N. Delisle of Beverly, her son, David R. Delisle and his wife Catherine of Danvers, her grandchildren, Emma and James Delisle of Danvers, her brother, Thomas Levenson and his wife Linda of ME, her nieces, Liz, Sarah and Sierra and nephews, Matthew and Craig and brother-in-law, Richard Powell and his wife Jan. She was the sister of the late Gayle Powell.
ARRANGEMENTS:
Sally's funeral arrangements are private. A celebration of her life will be held in the summer of 2020. Assisting the family with the arrangements is the Peterson-O'Donnell Funeral Home, 167 Maple St., (Rte. 62) Danvers. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sally's memory to Partners Asthma Center at Brigham and Women's Hospital c/o Dr. Christopher Fanta, 15 Francis St., 2nd Floor, Lung Center A, Boston, MA 02115. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.odonnellfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Nov. 23, 2019