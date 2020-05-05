Sally Jane (Bishop) Harvey, 84 of Clarksburg, MA died Saturday May 2, 2020 at Berkshire Medical Center.
She was born in North Adams, MA on August 18, 1935, a daughter of Rexford L. and Emma B. (Smith) Bishop. She attended Clarksburg schools and Drury High School.
Sally worked at Sprague Electric Co. for many years. After her retirement, she assisted her husband in the operation of Harvey's Vegetable Stand in Clarksburg for many years. She was a member of the Florida Baptist Church. Sally enjoyed painting with watercolors and flower gardening.
Survivors include her husband, David Frederick Harvey whom she married on August 2, 1980 and one daughter- Elaine "Laney" Cann and her husband, Keith of Springvale, ME. She also leaves several nieces, nephews and cousins.
FUNERAL NOTICE: A Memorial Service for Sally Harvey will be at a day and time to be announced at the Florida Baptist Church. Burial will be in Clarksburg Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Clarksburg Volunteer Fire Dept. in care of FLYNN & DAGNOLI-MONTAGNA HOME FOR FUNERALS CENTRAL CHAPEL, 74 Marshall St. North Adams, MA 01247. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
She was born in North Adams, MA on August 18, 1935, a daughter of Rexford L. and Emma B. (Smith) Bishop. She attended Clarksburg schools and Drury High School.
Sally worked at Sprague Electric Co. for many years. After her retirement, she assisted her husband in the operation of Harvey's Vegetable Stand in Clarksburg for many years. She was a member of the Florida Baptist Church. Sally enjoyed painting with watercolors and flower gardening.
Survivors include her husband, David Frederick Harvey whom she married on August 2, 1980 and one daughter- Elaine "Laney" Cann and her husband, Keith of Springvale, ME. She also leaves several nieces, nephews and cousins.
FUNERAL NOTICE: A Memorial Service for Sally Harvey will be at a day and time to be announced at the Florida Baptist Church. Burial will be in Clarksburg Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Clarksburg Volunteer Fire Dept. in care of FLYNN & DAGNOLI-MONTAGNA HOME FOR FUNERALS CENTRAL CHAPEL, 74 Marshall St. North Adams, MA 01247. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 5, 2020.