Sally J. Harvey
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sally's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sally Jane (Bishop) Harvey, 84 of Clarksburg, MA died Saturday May 2, 2020 at Berkshire Medical Center.

She was born in North Adams, MA on August 18, 1935, a daughter of Rexford L. and Emma B. (Smith) Bishop. She attended Clarksburg schools and Drury High School.

Sally worked at Sprague Electric Co. for many years. After her retirement, she assisted her husband in the operation of Harvey's Vegetable Stand in Clarksburg for many years. She was a member of the Florida Baptist Church. Sally enjoyed painting with watercolors and flower gardening.

Survivors include her husband, David Frederick Harvey whom she married on August 2, 1980 and one daughter- Elaine "Laney" Cann and her husband, Keith of Springvale, ME. She also leaves several nieces, nephews and cousins.

FUNERAL NOTICE: A Memorial Service for Sally Harvey will be at a day and time to be announced at the Florida Baptist Church. Burial will be in Clarksburg Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Clarksburg Volunteer Fire Dept. in care of FLYNN & DAGNOLI-MONTAGNA HOME FOR FUNERALS CENTRAL CHAPEL, 74 Marshall St. North Adams, MA 01247. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Flynn & Dagnoli-Montagna Home for Funerals-Central Chapel - North Adams
74 Marshall Street
North Adams, MA 01247
413-663-6523
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved