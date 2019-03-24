|
|
Sally Jean Cooper, 62, of Cheshire, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 20, 2019.
Born in Pittsfield on August 16, 1956, a daughter of the late Salvatore A. and Marie Ann Clement Catalano, Sally was a 1975 graduate of Taconic High School.
She was a skilled knitter, avid collector, enjoyed the outdoors, socializing with friends and looked forward to family reunions and holiday get-togethers.
While she had no children of her own, she was a God-Mother to her niece, Nicole Kellogg, and thought of her other nieces, Katie Smegal and Karli Cassavant, as her own.
Sally is survived by four sisters, Lucille Kane of Pittsfield, Christine Kellogg of Richmond, Marie Ruel of Richmond, and Sandra Cassavant of Richmond; three brothers, Joseph Catalano of Pittsfield, Arthur Catalano of Richmond, and David Catalano of Pittsfield.
She was pre-deceased by her brother, Anthony Catalano and husband, Richard Cooper.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services for Sally Jean Catalano Cooper will be held Tuesday, March 26, at 6:00 p.m., at DERY FUNERAL HOME in Pittsfield, with calling hours beginning at 5:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions in memory of Mrs. Cooper be made to the Funeral Home to assist with final expenses.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 24, 2019