Ms. Sally L. Charter, 73, of Lenox, formerly of South Lee, died Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Berkshire Medical Center.
Sally was born August 24, 1946, the daughter of the late Clessen L. and Emily Pecon Charter. She was raised in South Lee and was a graduate of Lee High School, Class of 1964. Sally went to work at General Electric where she started as a secretary and her hard work and dedication would eventually earn her the position of financial analyst. She retired after 42 years of service. She was truly a trail blazer for women in the workplace.
Sally found satisfaction in tending her flower gardens, enjoyed bird watching, antiquing, and listening to classical music. She had been an active member of the First Congregational Church of Lee.
Sally leaves behind her nieces: Sally Gangell (Sue), Norma Comalli (Jim) and Lisa Charter Sutton (Matthew); her nephew, Nelson Charter (Tina); great-nephews: Michael Comalli, Noah and Evan Charter, and Nelson and Odin Sutton, and her great niece, Kayla Comalli. In addition, she also leaves behind her best friends, Rose and Chrissy (her partner in crime) and her beloved cat, Gail Marie, who could always be found curled up by her side. Sally was predeceased by her brother, Nelson Charter and her sister, Leah Gangell and her niece, Stacy Charter.
A Memorial Service for Sally Charter will be held Saturday, November 2, 2019, 3PM at the First Congregational Church of Lee. The family will receive friends from 2:30 until 3PM at the church. Burial will be private for the family at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ms. Charter's memory to the Eleanor Sonsini Animal Shelter in care of the Kelly Funeral Home, 3 Main St., Lee, MA 01238.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Oct. 31, 2019