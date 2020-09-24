Samia Choueiry Betros June 28, 1934 - September 18, 2020 of Great Barrington, MA passed away after a long illness. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, September 27th from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. at Birches Roy Funeral Home. A funeral mass will be held on Monday, September 28th at 10:00 a.m. at St. Peter's Catholic Church with graveside service thereafter at around 11:15 a.m. in St. Peter's Cemetery. Masks are required and all COVID 19 guidelines will be followed. In lieu of flowers, donations in Samia's memory can be directed to St. Peter's Building Fund or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be made through birchesroyfuneralservices.com
.