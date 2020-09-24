1/1
Samia Choueiry Betros
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Samia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Samia Choueiry Betros June 28, 1934 - September 18, 2020 of Great Barrington, MA passed away after a long illness. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, September 27th from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. at Birches Roy Funeral Home. A funeral mass will be held on Monday, September 28th at 10:00 a.m. at St. Peter's Catholic Church with graveside service thereafter at around 11:15 a.m. in St. Peter's Cemetery. Masks are required and all COVID 19 guidelines will be followed. In lieu of flowers, donations in Samia's memory can be directed to St. Peter's Building Fund or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be made through birchesroyfuneralservices.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Birches-Roy Funeral Home
33 South St
Great Barrington, MA 01230
(413) 528-3080
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Berkshire Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved