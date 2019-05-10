|
Samuel Anthony Donato, 75 of Gaithersburg, MD and formerly of North Adams died Thursday April 4, 2019 at his home.
He was born in Cambridge, MA on October 25, 1943 son of Dominic and Josephine (Pavone) Donato. He attended schools in Cambridge.
Sam became a professional jockey at age 15 and raced horses at Suffolk Downs in Boston, Rockingham Park in NH, Narragansett in RI, and all over the east coast. He came to the Berkshires in 1963 when Green Mountain Race Track was built and raced there until his retirement from horse racing in 1974. During that time, he raced for many local families that owned horses. Sam then worked as a painter at North Adams State College for 14 years and was last employed at Mass MoCA until his retirement.
He was a communicant of St. Francis of Assisi Church. He was active in the life of the North Adams community and was a member of LaFesta, the North Adams Lions Club, and the North Adams Sons of Italy. He enjoyed horseback riding, rodeo, and the history of the American West.
His wife was Kathleen May (Camadine) Donato who died on July 23, 1989. They were married July 10, 1965.
Survivors include one daughter- Kimberly Josephine Donato of Baltimore, MD and one son- Darrin Anthony Donato of Gaithersburg, MD. He also leaves two brothers, Frank Donato and Salvatore Donato; a grandson, Alexander Donato; and nieces and nephews. Three brothers and two sisters are deceased.
FUNERAL NOTICE: A Liturgy of Christian Burial for Samuel Donato will be celebrated Saturday May 25, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church. Burial will follow in Southview cemetery. There are no calling hours. Memorial donations may be made to the Permanently Disabled Jockey's Fund (https://pdjf.org/donate/ )in care of FLYNN & DAGNOLI-MONTAGNA HOME FOR FUNERALS CENTRAL CHAPELS, 74 Marshall St. North Adams, MA 01247. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhoes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 10, 2019