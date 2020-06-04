Samuel E. Wells, 76 of Housatonic died Monday June 1, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Sam was born on October 1, 1943 in Bridgeport CT son of Maynard and Alice (Nicholes) Wells. He graduated from High School while in the U.S. Air Force where he proudly served his country from January 1961 to June 1962. Sam worked for many years as a truck driver for many companies including Albany Transport, Collingwood Transport in Sheffield and Gingras Lumber. Sam was a hard worker and enjoyed working to provide for his family. He played cards on Saturday night with friends, enjoyed fishing with his best friend Willy, he was unbeatable at checkers, loved going to breakfast with his granddaughters where they would sing to him and having peanut butter and fluff sandwiches with his granddaughter Amanda. Sam loved spending time with his family especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Sam is survived by his wife Catherine (Haywood) Wells, two daughters, Tina Marie Gadway and Brenda Lee Dumont (Peter), three sisters, Linda Robinson, Patricia Beany and Marlene Oakes, four granddaughters, Crystal Vandeusen (Jeremy) Amanda Beckwith (Brian) Nicole Burke (Ricky) and Christina Kahlstrom (BJ) six great grandchildren, Madison, Aiden, Lucas, Sam, Makaila and Emily and his best friend for over sixty years Willy Funk "Big Hun" with whom he solved the world's problems with. Sam was predeceased by one brother, John Wells.
A memorial service with Military Honors for Samuel E. Wells will be held at a later time out of concern for the health and safety of his friends and family due to the threat of Coronavirus. In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy in Sam's memory may be made to Hospice of Central and Western Mass or Berkshire Humane Society in care of the BIRCHES-ROY FUNERAL HOME 33 South Street Great Barrington MA 01230. Condolences may be made through birchesroyfuneralservices.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jun. 4, 2020.