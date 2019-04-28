|
|
Samuel J. Mercuri, 86 of Pittsfield, MA passed away Friday, April 26, 2019 at Craneville Place of Dalton.
He was born in Pittsfield on January 22, 1933 a son of the late Joseph and Vittoria (DiMasi) Mercuri. Samuel attended Pittsfield Schools and graduated from Pittsfield High School in 1951 and then graduated from Bryant College, Providence, RI in 1958 with a degree in Business Administration and in 1974 received a Master's Degree in Education Administration from North Adams State College. He was first employed by the General Electric Co. for 6 years by the Ordnance Dept. and then was employed by the Ordnance Dept. Defense Contract Audit Agency within GE ordnance for 26 years, retiring in 1993. He was a Korean War veteran and served from 1953-1955 in the U.S. Army and was a member of Father William Contino Italian American War Veterans Post 75. Samuel was a communicant of the former Mt. Carmel Church, a member of the Sons of Italy ITAM Lodge #564 of Pittsfield, Italian American Club and Berkshire Stamp Club. He was an avid Red Sox fan since 1946 and a member of the Senior Bowling League for 20 years. In his younger days, Samuel enjoyed traveling with his wife Sheila and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
Survivors include his wife the former Sheila A. Neilson and they were married on September 5, 1959; two daughters, Marcia A. Kowalczyk and her husband Richard of Windsor, MA, Linda M. Heineman and her husband William of Chelmsford, MA; one brother, John Mercuri and one sister, Mary Mercuri both of Pittsfield; four grandchildren, Richard (Beth) Kowalczyk, Samantha Kowalczyk (partner Kyla Covert), Joanna and Katharine Heineman.
The Family would like to extend a sincere Thank You to all at HospiceCare in the Berkshires, Craneville Place of Dalton, Molari Health Care Services, Home Instead Senior Care for their kindness, love and support shown to Samuel. The family is eternally grateful.
Funeral Notice: Services will take place Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at the FLYNN & DAGNOLI-BENCIVENGA FUNERAL HOME, 5 Elm St., Pittsfield, MA 01201 with the Rev. Michael Bernier, Pastor of Sacred Heart Church officiating. Burial with Military Honors will follow in the family plot at St. Joseph's Cemetery. CALLING HOURS AT THE FUNERAL HOME WILL BE TUESDAY, APRIL 30 FROM 9:00 A.M. to the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are to be made out to HOSPICECARE IN THE BERKSHIRES in care of the funeral home. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 28, 2019