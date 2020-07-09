Sandra Ann Kingsley, 72, of Pittsfield, MA, passed away July 8, 2020 at her home.



Born in Pittsfield on June 6, 1948, she was the daughter of the late Maurice A. Rocheleau, Jr., and Jennie L. Tallman Rocheleau. Sandra attended Pittsfield Schools.



She married William Kingsley on August 10, 1990.



Primarily a homemaker, at one time she worked as a civil defense radio operator.



She enjoyed her family and gardening.



Mrs. Kingsley is survived by her husband of almost 30 years, William Kingsley of Pittsfield; children, Korene Farina and husband Brian of Pittsfield, Scott Kingsley and wife Becky of Savoy, MA, Max Anderson and significant other Chrystal Beaumont of Pittsfield, Kevin Kingsley and wife Nena of Dalton and Dan Kingsley and wife Karissa of Adams; eleven grandchildren, Brian Jr., Ashley, Michael, Zachary, Lana, Hailey, Tye, Raelyn, Ely, Logan and Dustin; and her great-granddaughter, Olivia.



FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services will be held SATURDAY, July 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at DERY FUNERAL HOME, officiated by Rev. Christopher Fedoryshyn, Pastor of St. Mark's Church. Calling hours will be held FRIDAY, July 10, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to HospiceCare in The Berkshires in care of DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield, MA 01201.



