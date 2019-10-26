|
Sandra A. Mills, 75, of Pittsfield, formerly of Becket, passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield.
Sandra was born in Westfield, MA on April 22, 1944, the daughter of Arthur A. and Kate M. Rice Broga. She began her early schooling in Westfield and then moved to Becket as a child where she completed her education.
Sandra married Harold S. Mills on September 14, 1960. Mr. Mills died June 11, 1999.
Mrs. Mills worked at the former Happy Land Park in Becket and then as a home health aid from 1978 until 1987 for the Lee VNA. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, and road-trips to Maine with her sisters however she especially enjoyed planning and celebrating special occasions with her family and friends. Sandra was an avid fan of WWF Wrestling and held a special place in her heart for Elvis Presley.
Mrs. Mills leaves behind her children: Christopher (Lisa) of British Columbia, Canada, James, of Pittsfield, Maurice (Zandrel) of Georgia, Carol (Richard) of Tennessee, Melody (Eric) of Pittsfield and Margaret, of Pittsfield. Mrs. Mills also leaves behind her sisters: Armine (Richard) Cooper, of Becket, Diane Theriault, of Dalton, and Donna (Ferd) Carnevale, of Becket. In addition, she leaves behind her many special grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
Besides her husband and parents, Mrs. Mills was predeceased by her great-grandson, Keanu Orlando Ramos, and her sons-in law: Robert Basinet and Anthony Brown.
Funeral Services for Sandra A. Mills will be held Monday, October 28th, 2019, 12Noon at the Becket Federated Church. Burial will follow in the North Becket Cemetery. A Visiting Hour will precede the funeral at the Kelly Funeral Home in Lee from 10-11:15AM.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sandra's memory to the , in care of the Kelly Funeral Home, 3 Main St., Lee, MA 01238
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Oct. 26, 2019