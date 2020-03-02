|
Sandra (Exford) Bissaillon 77, of North Adams died March 1, 2020 at Berkshire Medical Center. She was born in North Adams on November 4, 1942 a daughter of the late Thurman and Charlotte (Thomas) Exford. Sandy graduated from Drury High School in 1961 and in 1963 from the Berkshire Business College. She was employed at the General Cable Co. and the Roberts Co. She was last employed at Notre Dame Church and St. Francis Church. She was a member of All Saints Church in North Adams. Sandy enjoyed knitting, cooking and spending time with family and friends. Her Husband Joseph G. Bissaillon whom she married August 31, 1972 died April 27, 2017. Survivors include her stepchildren Ronald Bissaillon of North Adams, Laurie Helms and her husband Rick and Penny Huttle and her husband Francis all of the state Florida. (5) Step grandchildren and (5) Step great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her sister Diane Exford and (2) stepsisters Sr. Doris Exford and Barbara Blanchette.
Funeral Services for Sandra Bissaillon will be celebrated Thursday March 5, 2020 at 11 AM at All Saints Church in North Adams. Burial will follow in Southview Cemetery. Calling Hours at the Flynn & Dagnoli Funeral Home, WEST CHAPELS, 521 West Main St. North Adams, MA. are Thursday from 9:30AM to 10:30 AM. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 2, 2020