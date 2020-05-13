Sandra Dee (Hill) Roosa, age 70, of Lee, passed away on May 11, 2020, surrounded by her loving family at home.
Sandy was born in Pittsfield on August 30, 1949, the oldest daughter of William E. and Cora (Bowman) Hill. She was educated in Windsor and was a 1968 graduate of Wahconah High School. She completed Mansfield Hairdressing School of Boston in 1969. She worked at Manuelle's Beauty Shop and Vanity Fair Beauty Shop. She then stayed home to raise her daughter and was a Girl Scout Leader for many years. Later she worked at Touhey's Seafood, Berkshire Hills North Nursing Home, and retired from Morris Elementary as their Kitchen Manager/Baker.
Sandy enjoyed playing cards on Saturday nights with family, monthly breakfast dates with her friends, Bingo, OTB, Casinos, and road trips to Maine and Lake George. In her spare time she created crafts. She loved time spent with family and in warm weather sitting on her front porch.
She is survived by her husband, Gordon D. Roosa. They recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on May 9th. She also leaves her daughter, Mary Ann Saunders (Mark B. Saunders), granddaughters, Abigail Mello (Jarett Mello) and Alexandra Saunders, her niece, Teri Wilcox of Mesa, AZ, and her baby, Tasha her cat. She was predeceased by her sister Cheryl (Hill) Love and her parents.
Services will be at a later date.
We would like to extend a special thank you to all the nurses, aides, and staff at Berkshire Medical Center, Berkshire Visiting Nurses and especially to Hospice of the Berkshires, for taking such great care of Sandy and helping us through this difficult time.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice of the Berkshires, Berkshire Visiting Nurses in c/o the Kelly Funeral Home 3 Main Street Lee, MA 01238 or to a food pantry of your choice.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 13, 2020.