Sandra Fawcett Dunsmore Obituary
Sandra Fawcett Dunsmore, 77, of Pittsfield, passed away on September 13, 2019 at Berkshire Medical Center. Born in Manchester, CT on May 27, 1942 the daughter of Kenneth and Rita Stanhope Fawcett, she was a 1960 graduate of Pittsfield High School. She later earned her Associates degree from Berkshire Community College.

Sandra worked for many years for Geary Corporation as a Computer Programmer and Analyst.

She enjoyed her animals, especially her sheep herding dogs and her horse. She spent many happy hours working on sheep herding routines, as well as attending many horse competitions with her granddaughter, Lyndsy and her daughter, Desi.

Sandra is survived by her three children, Shari Carr and her husband Dan of Pittsfield, Desiree Wilson of Fort Edward, NY and Shawn Davis of Pittsfield. She also leaves her grandchildren, Lyndsy Novicki and her husband, Christopher, Nicholis Drake and Danielle Roundtree; a brother, Kenneth Fawcett and his wife Gale of Washington, MA; two great grandchildren, Thomas and Abby, a niece and two nephews.

Funeral Notice:

Funeral services for Sandra Fawcett Dunsmore will be Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Dwyer Funeral Home, with the Rev. William Furey, officiating. Calling hours will be prior to the service, from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. Burial will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the , in care of the Dwyer Funeral Home, 776 North St., Pittsfield, MA 01201 in her memory. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com to leave condolences and remembrances.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Sept. 16, 2019
