Sandra J. Thomas, born February 23, 1941, wife of Louis Thomas Jr., passed away on February 15, 2020. She was the daughter of Carl Fenner Jr. and Virginia Hill.
She worked at General Electric, and as a realtor for Century 21 for 25 years. She enjoyed many winters in Florida with her husband enjoying time with friends, the weather, the ocean, walking on the beach, and summers at the family lake house in Otis, Massachusetts, boating, jet skiing, water skiing, and swimming.
She was a loving wife for 45 years to Louis Thomas, Jr. She enjoyed music and dancing, cruises, motorcycle trips with her husband, downhill skiing, ice skating, watching her grandchildren play sports and dance, and enjoyed spending time with them.
She leaves her husband, a sister Karen Guinan, and four children: Terri Tosk, Robert North Jr., Michael North Sr. and Randy Thomas. She leaves nine grandchildren: Brian Contenta, Nicolas Contenta, Ashley Contenta, Jamie Paul, Joshua North, Jessica North, Michael North Jr., Brooke Thomas, and Mia Thomas. She also leaves three great-grandchildren: Easton Contenta, Chloe Contenta, and Ellie Paul. She was predeceased by her sister, Beverly Adriance.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services for Mrs. Thomas will be held, FRIDAY, February 21, 2020 at 11:00 am at St. Stephens Episcopal Church. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Calling hours will be held, THURSDAY, February 20, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield, MA 01201. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the in care of the funeral home.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 18, 2020