|
|
Mrs. Sandra L. LePrevost, 79, of Lee, passed peacefully with her family by her side Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Berkshire Medical Center.
Sandy was born October 15, 1939, the daughter of the late W. Russell and Mary Neilsen Seff Sr. She was raised in Lee and was a 1957 graduate of Lee High School.
In her earlier years, Sandy worked at the Hurlbut Paper Company as the secretary to the superintendent; then as an aide at the Lee High School, before owning and operating the Forget Me Not gift shop from the early 1980's through 1992. She closed the store to spend more time with her grandchildren. The store was a Main Street favorite with the locals and visitors alike.
Sandy had a passion for gardening, spending hours tending her flowers and plants. She enjoyed playing the piano, painting, travelling and cruising, baking - especially her strawberry rhubarb pies. She spent her summers at the family camp on Greenwater Pond. Most especially though, Sandy enjoyed her time spent with her grandchildren, whatever the occasion. She was a constant presence at their sporting events whether it be football, volleyball, softball, basketball, tennis, soccer, or ice/field hockey.
She adored her five sons and their families and liked nothing better than to have them all together for the holidays. She was proud of their strong work ethic and dedication to their successful businesses. She was truly the family glue and cherished having everyone together. She was warm and caring, quick of wit and loved a challenge.
Sandy was a member of the Kiwanians and the Lee Chamber of Commerce, where she spent tireless hours on the beautification of Lee, spearheading the flower projects.
Sandy leaves behind her husband of 59 years, Gerald, whom she married May 28, 1960; five sons: Scott and his wife Jane, John and his wife Letitia, Timothy and his wife Janice, Jeffrey and his wife Jenifer, all of Lee, Mark and his wife Lisa, of Williston, VT; 12 grandchildren: Nicole, Jacob, Tim Jr., Julie, Jason, Jenny, Mathew, Michael, Taya, Brendan, Madison and Conn; three sisters: Jane Whalen, Bobbie Anne Salinetti and her husband Bill, and Jonnie Chisholm and her husband Malcolm, all of Lee. In addition, she leaves behind her in-laws: Jack and Carol LePrevost and Ron and Kay Bauer.
Besides her parents, Sandy was predeceased by her brother, William Seff, Jr., and her brother-in-law, Bob Whalen.
Funeral services for Sandra LePrevost will be held Thursday, July 18th, 10 AM at St. Mary's Church in Lee with a Liturgy of Christian Burial celebrated by Fr. Brian McGrath, pastor. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery. Visiting hours will be held Wednesday evening, 4-7 PM at the Kelly Funeral Home in Lee.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sandy's memory to either St. Mary's School or the Lee Chamber of Commerce Flower Fund, in care of Kelly Funeral Home, 3 Main St., Lee, MA 01238.
If you would like to leave a message of condolence or share pictures with the family, please visit our web site at www.kellyfuneralhome.net
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on July 16, 2019