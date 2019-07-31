|
Sandra Patson Tourville Laffee, 73, of Pittsfield, MA passed away, July 27, 2019.
Born in Springfield, MA on November 27, 1945, she was the daughter of Peter Michael Patson and Irene Elizabeth Duffney.
She is survived by four daughters, Beth Sullivan, Patricia Bundy, Barbara Tourville, and Ann Marie Langlias, six grandchildren, six great grandchildren, her siblings, Pamela Leffingwell, Tina Diaz, and Robert Duffney and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband, Lionel Roy Laffee, and her siblings, Susan Louise MacNeil, Sheila May Braman, and Paul Edward Patson.
SERVICES - The funeral service for Sandra will be held on Thursday, August 1st at 12:00 p.m. at FINNERTY & STEVENS FUNERAL HOME in Great Barrington with burial to follow to Elmwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service.
Donations in her memory may be made to through FINNERTY & STEVENS FUNERAL HOME, 426 Main St., Great Barrington, MA 01230. To send remembrances to her family please go to www.finnertyandstevens.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on July 31, 2019