Sandra Laura "Sandy" Olson
1949 - 2020
Sandra "Sandy" Laura Olson, 71, passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Berkshire Medical Center following a brief COVID related illness. Born in Pittsfield on October 10, 1949 to Edith Olson and William Olson, Sandy attended Pittsfield schools and was a 1967 graduate of Pittsfield High School. Following graduation, Sandy completed X-Ray technician studies at Berkshire Medical Center and remained at BMC to work there until she began to raise her family.

Sandy's greatest passion was becoming a massage therapist and, from her home with a beautiful view overlooking Onota Lake, welcomed many clients from local communities as well as New York State.

Sandy leaves her son Christopher Phair of Pittsfield, grandson Hunter Phair, granddaughter Jade Phair currently studying in the Netherlands, her brother Richard and his wife Sandra Olson of South Windsor CT, and cousin Barbara Dean. Sandy was predeceased by her husband Glenn Lizotte (2017), her son Robert (2020), and her brother Robert (1973).

Funeral Notice:

Burial for Sandy will be private and at the convenience of the family. To leave condolences and remembrances, please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com



Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Dec. 5, 2020.
