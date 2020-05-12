Sandra (Sandy) Jordan, wife of loving husband David Jordan, passed away with family at her side on Friday, May 8th. Sandra was born September 20, 1937 in Pittsfield to Carmelo & Nicolena Fadale Zorbo. Born into a large Sicilian family, her mother and father both came from households of 9 brothers and sisters in Brooklyn, NY. Sandra always talked fondly of her childhood years with all her aunts, uncles and cousins. She grew up in Pittsfield in the 50's in a house that abutted The Common. She talked at length at what a beautiful city Pittsfield was growing up and her ability to walk to school (Mercer, Central, PHS) throughout all her school years. Upon graduation from PHS in 1955, she was honored as the best female athlete in the city, receiving the Ruth Nickelson Outstanding Woman Athlete Award.
She lost both her parents at young ages, particularly her mother, which left her in charge of the house in her teen years. She took great pride in caring for her younger brother (Michael) and little sister (Josette). In doing so, Sandra was always thankful for the help she received from her aunts and uncles, particularly, Joseph and Josefina (Josie) Ballardini and Anthony and Eunice Zorbo. It was Aunt Josie who stood with Sandra in motherly fashion at her first marriage to Lewis Sweener at Mt. Carmel Church. The marriage produced sons Steven and Michael Sweener.
Sandra worked part time at places such as The Big N, England Brothers and for many years at Adams Super Market (where she ran "The Circle"), but was primarily a homemaker. Sandra was devoted to her family and always seemed to know where everyone was and what they were doing, albeit sometimes to the dismay of her sons. She never missed a family gathering or event and always appeared, plenty of food in hand, looking beautiful. She enjoyed the social atmosphere of attending all the sporting events of her sons and grandchildren, the latter of which taking great joy in "Gram" always being there to support them. Sandra made friends of everyone at every game and event. She was kind to all and had a sincere interest in their lives. She knew everyone.
Her extraordinary cooking was always appreciated, whether it was a holiday or a Sunday dinner. She knew everyone's favorites and when it was your birthday you knew you could choose any cake you wanted for her to bake. From the lasagna to the meatball sandwiches to the pumpkin bread and Italian cookies, she could do it all. Refusing something to eat when visiting was not an option for anyone. A written recipe from her was a treasure.
Sandra provided a loving and welcoming home. She loved her cats, and strays always found their way to her. She always had an open ear and her guidance was relied on heavily. But, make no mistake, within the extended family, and especially as a child or grandchild, she never told you what you wanted to hear, but what you needed to hear. She let you know that the wooden spoon from the ever-present pot of sauce on the stove was never far away. She was tough when needed. We thank her for that.
As of late, due to health issues, Sandra's quality of life was not so good and her time was at hand. She fought the good fight. Sandra's family will be forever grateful to her Dialysis Family. We can't thank you enough for your kindness and compassion over the years. Sandra loved and admired all of you. Her fellow patients at dialysis became dear friends. A true pleasure of Sandra's was going out to lunch with her longtime girlfriends (you know who you are). She was always so excited to be with all of you and couldn't wait to relate to us the good time that she had.
Sandra is now at peace in her eternal home in Heaven. And, if there's any cleaning to be done there, she'll make sure it gets done. Cleanliness is next to Godliness she always said. Sandra, from the time of a young girl until her passing, regardless of circumstances, carried herself and aged with grace, beauty and dignity. We were blessed to have had her. It was a life well lived.
Sandra is survived by her husband David Jordan. They would've celebrated their 43rd anniversary on May 27th. They enjoyed a loving marriage, with Dave always the perfect gentleman, doting husband and in the end the consummate caregiver. Sandra is also survived by her son Steven (Debbie) and their sons Jeff, Jon and Ben, her son Michael (Michalene) and their children Zachary, Samantha (Brett), Jacob (Bridget), Aleah (Matt) and Hannah, adored great-grandchildren Zion, Jacob Jr., Sophia and Carmelo. She is also survived by her nephews and nieces Dennis, Denise, Sandra and Marc, who loved her like a mom. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother Michael Zorbo and sister Josette LeBeau.
There will be no services, however, a Celebration of Life will be announced and take place at a later date. Donations in her memory may be made to Friends of Renal Dialysis or Berkshire Humane Society, in care of DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield, MA 01201. If you would like to leave a message of condolence or share pictures with the family, please visit our website at www.DERYFUNERALHOME.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 12, 2020.