Mrs. Sara DiNicola, 57, of Pittsfield, passed away peacefully at Berkshire Medical Center on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Great Barrington, MA, on September 17, 1962, the daughter of Margaret Riiska Menatti and the late Elio Menatti, she attended Salve Regina University in Newport, Rhode Island.
In her earlier career, Sara worked at the Great Barrington Waste Water Treatment Plant. When her children were born, she left the treatment plant, focusing on raising her family with love and care. Once her children were older, Sara went back to work as a Bus Monitor for the City of Pittsfield, and at the Pittsfield Stop and Shop.
Sara loved animals, especially cats. She enjoyed being outdoors, where she would ride her bike on the bike trail. She had a special knack for arts and crafts and could always make something beautiful out of the simplest of objects. Most important to Sara, however, was the time she spent with her family.
Besides her beloved husband, Daniel DiNicola, whom she married on December 25, 1988, Sara is survived by her mother, and her children, Tara DiNicola, David DiNicola, Dhani DiNicola, and Anna DiNicola. She also leaves behind her siblings, Mary Menatti, Peter Menatti, and Joan Bruno, as well as many dear nieces and nephews. Sara was predeceased by her father.
Funeral Notice:
A celebration of life for Mrs. Sara DiNicola will be Wednesday, January 29 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Dwyer Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Project Purple or the Berkshire Humane Society in care of the Dwyer Funeral Home, 776 North St., Pittsfield, MA 01201 in her memory. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com to leave condolences and remembrances.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jan. 26, 2020