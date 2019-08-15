|
|
Sarah Jane Ormsby Dechert, 88, died August 6, 2019 at her home in Sarasota, Florida. Ms. Dechert grew up in Pittsfield and attended Miss Hall's School. She was the daughter of Elizabeth Harding Kinnell Dechert and James Flanagan Dechert, and the granddaughter of Dr. George Noble Kinnell, Sr. for whom the Historic Kinnell and Kresge Building on North Street, Pittsfield is named.
Growing up in the Berkshires, Ms. Dechert was an avid skier and tennis player. She began her retail career working at the Children's Shop on South Street, Pittsfield. After a move to Stockbridge she became the Manager of Talbots in Lenox when the Hingham, MA based company expanded its retail stores in the 1950s.
Ms. Dechert became great friend's with Rudolf and Nancy Talbot, the 1947 founders of Talbots, which specialized in classic women's clothing. After the Talbot's sold their company to General Mills in the 1970s, Ms. Dechert moved to Rolling Hills in Lenox and began working as Manager of Yamato House for Paul and Chiyo Soroken.
While working at Yamato House, late 1970s-early 1980s, she encountered many fine-art pottery and ceramic artisans. Among them was Lenox-based potter Thomas Hoadley, whose talent she encouraged. Since 1985, Mr. Hoadley and His wife, Stephanie, have operated Hoadley Gallery in Lenox, which specializes in his innovative hand-crafted pottery, as well as a vast collection of original contemporary works by other artisans and artists.
Over the years, Ms. Dechert was developing her own "unique forward-looking taste" and her "eye for the unusual". She created a retail store called Ormsbys. Her gift store was marked with a white sign emblazoned with a black calligraphed "0" for Ormsby. It was the "go to" retail shop in Lenox for unique gifts.
After retiring, Ms. Dechert moved to Sarasota, Florida. But her distinctive personal style, warmth and infectious smile were never forgotten by her many friends and business acquaintances. She is survived by her nephew, John Cook III of Bellingham, Washington. Interment will be in the Pittsfield Cemetery.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Aug. 15, 2019