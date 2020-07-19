Mrs. Sarah L. Green, 82, of Dalton, passed away at Berkshire Medical Center on Monday, June 29, 2020. Born in Manchester, VT, on November 7, 1937, to the late Gordon and Ethel Hill Bentley, Sarah attended Burr and Burton Academy, an acclaimed independent secondary school located in Manchester, VT. Sarah excelled in her studies, was active in her class, and loved playing the coronet for the school and All-State bands.
Sarah met her sweetheart, Clarence W. Green, while she was still in High School, and they married just after she graduated in 1956. They recently celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary on June 23rd. Sarah was a homemaker, but was also very talented in retail, and held several positions until retiring in 2005, due to illness.
Sarah cherished time with family and friends. She was active at the Dalton Methodist Church, of which she was a treasured member. She enjoyed helping others, and also appreciated serving Sunday lunches at the Dalton Congregational Church for the Council on Aging. In her free time, Sarah enjoyed quilting by hand, as well as knitting. She was a big Red Sox fan, and was especially fond of Elvis Presley.
Sarah was predeceased by her beloved son, Michael Green; and her siblings: Gordon Bentley Jr., Oscar Bentley, and, Phyllis Wade. Besides her loving husband, Clarence, Sarah leaves behind her brother, Charlie (Sherry) Bentley of Ohio; and sister, Stella Duby, of Connecticut; and son, William Green (partner, Michelle), of New Hampshire. She is also survived by her daughter-in-law, Barbara Green; and granddaughters Kristin Steiner (Matthew), and Stacy Jasinski (Jeff); and grandsons, Shane, Chad and Seth Green; and great grandchildren, Liam and Liana Steiner.
Funeral Service:
Following state guidelines, a limited-capacity memorial service for Mrs. Sarah L. Green will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at the Dwyer-Wellington Funeral Home, 525 Main Street in Dalton, MA. The family requests that all who wish to attend register with the funeral home in advance. A live webcast of the service will also be available for those unable to attend. Please contact the Dwyer-Wellington Funeral Home by 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 22, 2020 for live-webcast information. Donations in Sarah's memory may be made to: Elder Services of Berkshire County; the Dalton Methodist Church, or Mountain View Home Care, in care of the Dwyer-Wellington Funeral Home, 525 Main Street, Dalton, MA 01226. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com
to leave condolences and remembrances.