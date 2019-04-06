|
On Saturday, March 30, 2019, Sarah Stelzner (Briggs), 40, of Zumbrota, MN passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family after a courageous battle with Ovarian Cancer.
Sarah was born on May 8, 1978 in Pittsfield, MA to Robert and Mary Susan Briggs. She married Michael Stelzner on June 5, 1999 and together they adopted two sons, Bryan (11) and Eli (6).
Sarah was a graduate of Menomonie High School in Menomonie, WI, (1996), Winona State University (2000) and the University of St. Thomas/College of St. Catherine (2002), in which she obtained both her undergraduate and graduate degrees in Social Work.
Sarah was a Licensed Independent Clinical Social Worker and DBT-Linehan Board of Certification, Certified Clinician. Sarah's professional career led her to become the Founder and Director of Highland Meadows Counseling Center, INC of Rochester, MN. Sarah's passion for helping others was truly exemplified in her professional career and extensive volunteer work in the field of mental health treatment.
Sarah enjoyed serving in a variety of volunteer capacities but her most cherished role was a youth basketball coach. Sarah took great pride in helping youth build their skills and self-esteem.
Sarah is survived her husband, Michael Stelzner and sons Bryan and Eli, of Zumbrota, MN, her grandparents Warren (Anne) Thompson of Winchester, VA, her parents, Robert and Mary Susan Briggs of Farmington, MN, her sister, Susan (Andrew) Bartlett and nieces Makayla, Ava and Emilee of Kansas City, MO along with uncles, aunts and cousins. In addition, her Stelzner family, Randy and Carol Stelzner of Riverton, WY, Bob and Jo Schlosser of Anchorage, AK, Jeff (Heidi) Stelzner, Rob (Allison) Hanson, Sara (Isaiah) Henni, Kimee (Matt) Snyder, Becky (Eric) Clay, Daniel (Kara) Stelzner and Stephanie Stelzner along with her 15 nieces and nephews.
A celebration of her life service, will be held April 20, 2019 10:00am Marion Church of Christ- 4051 50th Ave SE Rochester, MN 55904
Immediately following the service will be a reception.
At Sarah's request, in lieu of flowers, please consider making a direct donation to either:
The Bryan and Eli Stelzner Trust; Bank of Zumbrota 1440 S. Main St. Zumbrota, MN 55992
The Sarah Stelzner Memorial DBT-LBC Clinician Certification Scholarship Fund https://linehaninstitute.org/donate/certification/
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 6, 2019