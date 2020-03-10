Home

Savannah M. Marion


1998 - 2020
Savannah M. Marion Obituary
Savannah Maureen Marion, 21, loving mother, daughter, granddaughter, great granddaughter, sister and friend passed away unexpectedly on March 2, 2020 at her home in Pittsfield, MA.

Born June 25, 1998 in Pittsfield, MA, Savannah was the daughter of Jill Robbins Marion and Shaun Marion.

Savannah was a fiery free soul who only saw the good in those around her. She had many dreams and goals in her young life. However there was no dream or goal that was more important than being a mother to her son Caiden.

Along with her mother Jill and her father Shaun, Savannah is survived by her son Caiden Ace Marion, her siblings, Kayla Moore, Taylor Marion, Morgan Statts, Alyssa Moore1, Codey Moore, her maternal grandfather Wayne Robbins (Jean), maternal great grandmother Norma Moulton, and countless aunts, uncles, cousins and other beloved family members. She was predeceased by her maternal grandmother Suzanne Moulton Robbins and paternal grandparents Henry and Margaret Marion.

SERVICES - The family of Savannah M. Marion will receive friends on Sun, March 15th from 2:00p.m.-4:00p.m. at FINNERTY & STEVENS FUNERAL HOME in Great Barrington, MA. A private family burial will be held later.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to an Educational Fund that had been set up for Caiden, checks are to be made out to Edward Jones in the memo write "Caiden Marion Education Fund" send c/o FINNERTY & STEVENS FUNERAL HOME, 426 Main St., Great Barrington, MA 01230. To send remembrances to her family go to www.finnertyandstevens.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 10, 2020
