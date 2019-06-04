|
Scott Alan Smith, 56 of Stamford, VT died on May 30, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family.
He was born in North Adams, MA on July 7, 1962 a son to the late Robert Eugene and Donna Lee (Towslee) Smith. He attended Hancock School and graduated from New Lebanon High School in New Lebanon, NY. Scott worked with his late father in the family rubbish business and later took over the business and named it Scott Smith Trucking. Scott was a devoted father and grandfather, and loved spending time with his family and friends. He liked working on his little gentlemen's farm and his cows were his pride and joy. Survivors include his wife, the former LauraLee Parizo, whom he married on March 20, 1993. He leaves his five children; Scott Robert "Robbie" Smith and his partner, Patricia Galusha, of Clarksburg, MA, Chase Ryan Smith, Nicholas Alan Smith and his partner, Chelsea Brazeau, Derek M. Parizo, and Brittany Nicole Field and her husband, Brandon, all of Stamford. He also leaves his grandchildren; Jacob Carter Smith, Bentley Brazeau, Caleb Anderson, Adelyn Grace Field and more to come. Also surviving him are his sister, Cathy Morse and her husband, Jason of Whitingham, VT and his two brothers, Jeffrey Smith and his wife, Gail of Halifax, VT and James Smith and his wife, Tammy, of Stamford; as well as several nieces and nephews and all of his extended family. FUNERAL NOTICE: Calling Hours for Scott Alan Smith will take place Friday June 7, 2019 from 4-7 PM at the Flynn & Dagnoli-Montagna Home for Funerals, WEST CHAPELS, 521 West Main St. North Adams, MA. A Celebration of Scott's life will take place on Saturday, June 8, 2019 starting at 2PM at 952 Jepson Rd. Stamford, VT. Memorial donations are suggested for Pop Cares through the funeral home. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on June 4, 2019