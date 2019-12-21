|
It is with great sorrow we announce the passing of our beloved Scott. Scott Jamula passed away suddenly due to complications from acute pancreatitis on December 17, 2019 at the age of 30.
Scott was born on March 10, 1989, to parents Thomas and Cynthia (Allen) Jamula, in Pittsfield, MA. He was a 3-sport athlete throughout his youth and was inducted into the Berkshire County Soccer Hall of Fame in 2015. After graduating from Pittsfield High School in 2007, Scott went on to study Pharmaceutical Sciences at Northeastern University. He graduated with a Bachelor's of Science in Pharmaceutical Science in 2015 and was working towards a Masters degree in Health Informatics to be completed in December 2019. Scott was always interested in science with a knack for understanding technology. It was only fitting he found himself in the health informatics industry for his shortened career. Out of school he started at Optum, and transferred earlier this year to AmWINS Group.
On the sports field, Scott often overcame his smaller stature with his unrivaled drive and strong will. Off the field, Scott's capacity for love and his care for others was what defined him as a person. He enjoyed running, and he was an avid sports fan, representing out of town teams from Colorado (Denver Broncos), California (Golden State Warriors) and Spanish soccer club Barcelona. In addition to his love of sports, Scott got the most enjoyment out of spending time with friends, family and family dogs. For a brief time, he loved being an uncle to his niece, Lorelei.
Scott is survived by his parents, Thomas and Cynthia Jamula of Pittsfield, brother Matthew Jamula and his wife Abigail of Wilmington, MA, as well as his niece Lorelei. Scott is also survived by his loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
SERVICES: Friends and family are invited to join us celebrating Scott's life on SUNDAY, December 22nd with visitation from 3-6pm at DEVANNY-CONDRON FUNERAL HOME. The Celebration of Life service will follow on Monday at First Baptist Church of Pittsfield beginning at 11am. In lieu of flowers, the Jamula family requests donations to be made to the Concussion Legacy Foundation, in care of Devanny-Condron Funeral Home.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Dec. 21, 2019