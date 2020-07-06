Mr. Scott Edward Trumble, 48, of Adams, died on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Berkshire Medical Center in North Adams. He was born in Adams on May 25, 1972, a son of George Trumble and Gloria (LaBonte) Wojnicki. He attended schools in Adams and graduated from Hoosac Valley High School. Following his graduation, Mr. Trumble enlisted with the United States Air Force, a career that spanned from March 12, 1991 until he retired as Master Sergeant on April 1, 2014. During his time he would serve overseas in many locations during Operation Desert Storm, Operation Iraqi Freedom, Operation Enduring Freedom and the Global War on Terrorism. At the time of his death, Scott was employed as a supervisor and designer for Interprint Inc. in Pittsfield. He enjoyed fishing, camping and watching his boys sporting events. He is survived by his father George and stepmother Faun (Sanderson) of Summerton, SC, his mother Gloria of Adams; his wife, the former Nikki Adelt, whom he married on March 20, 1999; two sons, Bailey and Blake Trumble, both of Adams; his brother Keith Trumble of Adams; his sister Korrie Garett of Adams; his beloved dog Astro and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his sister Allison Piscottano and by his stepfather Steven Wojnicki. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 11th at 10:00 A.M. in Bellevue Cemetery, Adams. Due to current restrictions, all attending are required to wear a face covering and social distance as best as possible. There are no calling hours. Memorial donations may be made to Solider On, 425 North Main St., Building 6, Leeds, MA 01053 or to the Bi-Lingual Veteran Outreach Center, 281 Franklin St., Springfield, MA 01104. The PACIOREK FUNERAL HOME, 13 Hoosac St., Adams, is in charge of arrangements. To leave a message of condolence, please go online to www.paciorekfuneral.com
