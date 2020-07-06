1/1
Scott E. Trumble
1972 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Scott's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. Scott Edward Trumble, 48, of Adams, died on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Berkshire Medical Center in North Adams. He was born in Adams on May 25, 1972, a son of George Trumble and Gloria (LaBonte) Wojnicki. He attended schools in Adams and graduated from Hoosac Valley High School. Following his graduation, Mr. Trumble enlisted with the United States Air Force, a career that spanned from March 12, 1991 until he retired as Master Sergeant on April 1, 2014. During his time he would serve overseas in many locations during Operation Desert Storm, Operation Iraqi Freedom, Operation Enduring Freedom and the Global War on Terrorism. At the time of his death, Scott was employed as a supervisor and designer for Interprint Inc. in Pittsfield. He enjoyed fishing, camping and watching his boys sporting events. He is survived by his father George and stepmother Faun (Sanderson) of Summerton, SC, his mother Gloria of Adams; his wife, the former Nikki Adelt, whom he married on March 20, 1999; two sons, Bailey and Blake Trumble, both of Adams; his brother Keith Trumble of Adams; his sister Korrie Garett of Adams; his beloved dog Astro and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his sister Allison Piscottano and by his stepfather Steven Wojnicki. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 11th at 10:00 A.M. in Bellevue Cemetery, Adams. Due to current restrictions, all attending are required to wear a face covering and social distance as best as possible. There are no calling hours. Memorial donations may be made to Solider On, 425 North Main St., Building 6, Leeds, MA 01053 or to the Bi-Lingual Veteran Outreach Center, 281 Franklin St., Springfield, MA 01104. The PACIOREK FUNERAL HOME, 13 Hoosac St., Adams, is in charge of arrangements. To leave a message of condolence, please go online to www.paciorekfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Bellevue Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Paciorek Funeral Home
13 Hoosac St
Adams, MA 01220
(413) 743-0815
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved