Scott L. "Bucky" Phillips, "Mayor of Dalton" 59, of 318 Johnson Road, passed away on Saturday surrounded by his family, from complications of a sudden stroke. Born in Pittsfield on November 17, 1959, the son of the late Albert and Gail Phillips (Gaylord), he was a 1977 graduate of Wahconah High School. During his high school years worked at former Flintstone Farm in Dalton. Following high school graduation, he was employed at Agway for many years. Most recently, he was employed at Camp Kinderland in Tolland as a maintenance engineer.
Bucky enjoyed hanging out with his group of close friends, whether playing horseshoes, cribbage or scat Bucky also enjoyed playing the harmonica. He was always there to willingly lend a helping hand to his neighbors, friends and family.
Scott is survived by two sisters, Susan Clark (Preston) of Dalton, and Diane Lewis (Ronnie) of Middlefield; three brothers, Steven Phillips (Kathy) of Windsor, Brian Phillips (Diane) of Pittsfield, and Glen Phillips (Monica) of Union, Mo., and an uncle, Mark Gaylord of Peru. Scott was predeceased by his brother Jeffrey. "Uncle Buck" aka Santa Claus will be sadly missed by his several nieces and nephews.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Calling hours will be Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at BARTLETT-WELLINGTON FUNERAL HOME, 525 Main St., Dalton.
Services for Mr. Scott L Phillips will be Friday, September 6, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the BARTLETT-WELLINGTON FUNERAL HOME and burial will follow in Ashuelot Cemetery in Dalton with the Rev. William Furey officiating. In lieu of flowers donations in Scott's memory may be made to Camp Kinderland, PO Box 199, East Hampton, MA 01027. Please visit www.wellingtonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences to his family.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Sept. 4, 2019