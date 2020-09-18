Sean K. Raftery, 62, of Lenox died Tuesday, September 16th at Berkshire Medical Center after a long battle with cancer.
Born in Pittsfield on November 16, 1957 to the late Frederick and Dorothea Brancazzu Raftery, he attended Lenox High School and was a 1976 graduate.
After high school, Sean worked as a chef for many years for various local restaurants and found great enjoyment cooking for others throughout the years.
Sean's favorite thing was playing hockey and watching the Bruins. He was a great artist, very creative, and enjoyed watching crime shows and history with his cat, Chunks.
Sean was a communicant of St. Ann's Church.
Sean is survived by his wife Brenda Raftery of Pittsfield and their children; Julie and Patricia Chamberland both of Pittsfield, Kristina Raftery of Pittsfield, and Ashley Raftery of Lenox, Kevin Raftery of Lee, Jessica Raftery of Ware, Jennifer Raftery of Lee and their mother, Mary Bienvenue, seven grandchildren; Carina Squires, Emily and Sean Sackett, Steven Woodard, Matt and Will Mairo, and Victoria Thresher, siblings; Brenda Hall and her husband John A. of Lenox, and his brother Patrick Raftery and his wife Theresa of Hull, Ma., several nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents Sean pre-deceased by his two brothers; Daniel G. and Brian D. Raftery.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 11am in Church on the Hill cemetery. Calling hours will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020 from 4p-7p at the Roche Funeral Home, 120 Main Street, Lenox, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations in Sean's memory may be made to Berkshire Medical Center's Hematology Oncology Department or Kimball Farms Nursing Care Center both in care in the Roche Funeral Home.
Due to Covid 19, masks are mandatory to all attending calling hours and social distancing is required.
