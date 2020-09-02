1/1
Sean M. Depson
1980 - 2020
Mr. Sean M. Depson, 40, of Pittsfield, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, August 30, 2020, due to a tragic motorcycle accident. Born in Pittsfield, MA, on February 16, 1980, the son of Craig and Debra Baumann Depson, he attended Pittsfield High School.

He was an HVAC mechanic, specializing in sheet metal work.

Among many things, Sean had a passion for motorcycles and he thoroughly enjoyed every moment of riding his own. He loved spending time with his family, especially deep-sea fishing with his father and brothers, or skiing with his son and nephews.

Besides his parents, Sean leaves behind his beloved fiancé, Melissa Rheaume, and his three children, Sean Depson, Brett Depson, and Samantha Depson. He is survived by his siblings; Craig (Travis), Dustin, Mark (Carrie), and Marcella. He also leaves behind his grandparents, many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, as well as countless friends. While Sean will be sorely missed by all of those who were blessed to have known him, he will always be remembered for his constant positivity, his contagious laugh, and his smile that never faded.

Funeral Notice:

Funeral services for Mr. Sean M. Depson will be private. Public calling hours will be Thursday, September 3, 2020, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Dwyer Funeral Home, 776 North Street, Pittsfield, MA, 01201. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Melissa Rheaume for the direct care of their children in care of the Dwyer Funeral Home. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com to leave condolences and remembrances.



Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Sep. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Dwyer Funeral Home
776 North Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
413-442-5094
