Sean Carr, 51, passed away at his home on October 24, 2020.
Sean was born September 19, 1969 in Winsted, Ct.
Sean had a brilliant mind and acerbic wit. He was extremely well read and was willing to share his thoughts on any topic with anyone at any time.
His sometimes gruff exterior hid a very kind and sensitive soul.
Those of us who knew Sean from infancy through full adulthood can attest to the fact that from his unexpected visits to neighbors as an exploring 3 year old to his reclusive nature as an adult, Sean marched to the beat of a different drummer.
Sean worked in manufacturing most of his life, first with the family business, Carr Metal Products, and then on to other companies. He was highly respected in his trade for his skills. Sean also had his own landscape and lawn business and was a talented mason.
In his free time Sean loved to read and to tend to his various farm animals.
Sean is survived by his siblings: Jamie Carr of Otis, MA, Mary Cohutt of Westfield, MA, Norman Carr of Phoenix, Arizona, Michael Carr of Sandisfield, MA, Theresa Carr of Heber City, Utah, Kathleen Dyer of Otis, MA, Shannon Bates of East Longmeadow, MA, and Brian Carr of Portland, Oregon. In addition, Sean is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, in-laws and cousins.
Sean was predeceased by his parents, James A. and Eloise C. Carr, his brothers James M. and Patrick S. Carr and his sister Peggy L. Field.
Sean held a very special place in all of our hearts and will be missed. Good bye Sean.
In lieu of flowers donations in Sean's name can be made to your favorite charity
.
Per Sean's wishes there will be no calling hours - due to COVID concerns, graveside services will be scheduled in the spring.
If you would like to leave a message of condolence or share pictures with the family, please visit our web site at www.kellyfuneralhome.net