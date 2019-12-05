|
Ms. Selma Hawkins, 77, of Fairview Terrace passed away on December 2, 2019 at home.
The daughter of the late David and Dorothy Beebe Hawkins, Selma was born on February 9, 1942 and raised in Stockbridge. She was educated locally and was a 1960 graduate of Williams High School.
She lived her entire life in the Berkshires and had various jobs including a law office and local Mill offices. Her favorite job however was as a librarian at both the Ramsdell & Mason Libraries. She was also involved at Senior Bingo in Stockbridge & the Glendale Women's Auxiliary.
Selma was an avid reader and loved books of any kind, especially mysteries. She was also a Red Sox fan, loved to watch the soap operas and westerns, listen to music and catalogue shop, especially for clothing!
Selma is survived by her sister Beverly Reynolds, with whom she made her home. She also leaves her nephews Justin Reynolds, Mark Reynolds and his wife Mary, and her niece Marci Reynolds.
The family would also like to thank HospiceCare in the Berkshires for the loving and dedicated care that they gave to Selma.
Services for the late Selma Hawkins will be Saturday, December 7, 2019 at the Finnerty & Stevens Funeral Home, 426 Main Street, Gt. Barrington, MA. with calling hours from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. and a memorial service immediately following at 11:00 A.M. Her burial will take place after the service at the Stockbridge Cemetery.
Memorial donations in her memory, may be made to either HospiceCare in the Berkshires or The Mason Library in care of the funeral home.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Dec. 5, 2019