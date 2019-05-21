|
|
Sgt Richard A. (Skip) Touponce of Mount Gilead, Ohio (formally of Lee, Ma.) passed away on April 7, 2019 at James Cancer Center in Columbus, Ohio after a short illness. He was born on May 25, 1951 in Pittsfield, Massachusetts to the late Armond and Anna (Scapin) Touponce ll . Skip attended and graduated from Lee High School in 1969 while working at Lee Hardware. He joined the Army out of high school and served in the Vietnam War and was a P.O.W. After leaving the Army he lived in various States, finally making his home in Ohio.
He is survived by his daughter, Tonya Sprague of Huntersville, NC; six brothers Jim (Donna), Bob (Christine), Buddy (Lorrie), David (Sharon), Mike (Maryann) with whom he made his home with and Tom. One Sister, Nancy Knippenberg and two granddaughters, Chloe and Gia Applegate. He is also survived by many aunts, nephews, nieces, and cousins.
He is preceded by his father, mother and a sister, Ann Marie Finkle.
There will be no calling hours. A graveside service will be held on Friday, May 24 at 10 AM at the Fairmont Cemetery In Lee, MA. He was loved by all his family and will be greatly missed.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 21, 2019