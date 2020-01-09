Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dery Funeral Home
54 Bradford Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
(413) 443-9151
Resources
More Obituaries for Shane Aulisio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shane Michael Aulisio


1986 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shane Michael Aulisio Obituary
Shane Michael Aulisio, 33, passed away on December 13, 2019, unexpectedly at home. Born in Pittsfield, MA on September 27, 1986. Shane's energetic personality & humor would brighten up a room. Shane was an avid sports fan, with a strong passion for basketball & the Patriots. He mostly enjoyed attending his daughter Ahliya's basketball games & spending time with her. Shane loved being adventurous in nature & enjoyed playing poker. Shane took great pride in his daughters, Ahliya & Shailyn, & always made sure to share how important they were to him. Full obituary can be viewed at Deryfuneralhome.com.

FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services for Shane M. Aulisio will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020, at 2:30 pm at Dery Funeral Home, located at 54 Bradford St. in Pittsfield. A repass celebration will take place directly after at the Polish Falcon Club, 32 Bel Air Ave. Pittsfield.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dery Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -