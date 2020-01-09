|
Shane Michael Aulisio, 33, passed away on December 13, 2019, unexpectedly at home. Born in Pittsfield, MA on September 27, 1986. Shane's energetic personality & humor would brighten up a room. Shane was an avid sports fan, with a strong passion for basketball & the Patriots. He mostly enjoyed attending his daughter Ahliya's basketball games & spending time with her. Shane loved being adventurous in nature & enjoyed playing poker. Shane took great pride in his daughters, Ahliya & Shailyn, & always made sure to share how important they were to him. Full obituary can be viewed at Deryfuneralhome.com.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services for Shane M. Aulisio will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020, at 2:30 pm at Dery Funeral Home, located at 54 Bradford St. in Pittsfield. A repass celebration will take place directly after at the Polish Falcon Club, 32 Bel Air Ave. Pittsfield.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jan. 9, 2020