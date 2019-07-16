|
Sharon Ann (Smithwick) Koneazny, 51, of Southfield, MA died unexpectedly, and too soon, on July 10, 2019.
Sharon was born August 1, 1967 in Waterbury, CT to Robert and Ruth Ann (Howard) Smithwick.
The family moved to Salisbury, CT when Sharon was young. Sharon attended Salisbury Central School and graduated from Housatonic Valley Regional High School a distinguished athlete, her field hockey and softball teams playing All State. After her designation as "Class Clown" Sharon continued delighting people throughout her life with her razor-sharp, yet gentle wit and offbeat sense of humor.
Sharon graduated from UCONN with a Bachelor of General Studies. Shortly thereafter she took a summer job at the Snack Shack where, while scooping ice cream, she met her future husband Jim Koneazny.
Together they raised five children, Christine, Colleen, Mary, John and Michael. Sharon's unwavering Catholic faith and generous spirit made their home a hive of creative activity and love. Every significant (or even insignificant) holiday saw their house filled with multi-generational family and friends with doors always open to all.
Sharon's great love was her family and her faith, she delighted in taking care of others, and worked tirelessly to make everyone's life just a little bit easier, and more joyful. Her selfless spirit touched souls far and wide.
In the early 1990's Sharon owned and operated "TK Specialties", an advertising specialties company with a large clientele based throughout the Northwest corner. After the birth of her first child she sold the company and joined her husband in managing Peerless Tree Service. Sharon obtained a degree as a Turf Specialist from Purdue University. She was the office manager at Peerless and also coordinated all Pest Control and Turf Management crews for the company.
She is survived by her husband, James, daughters Christine, (engaged July 9 to Duncan Stafford of Great Barrington, MA), Colleen, Mary, and sons John and Michael, all of Southfield, ; mother Ruth Ann Smithwick of Salisbury, mother-in-law Eloise Koneazny of Southfield, sister Sheila Koneazny (Paul) of Mill River and brother Robert Smithwick Jr. (Laurie) of Charlotte, NC. Sharon also leaves sisters-in-law Jean Pollock (Patrick) of New Marlborough, Joan Lempka (Wayne) of Millbrook, Jenifer Clarke (Mark) of Lakeville and more nieces and nephews than you can shake a stick at.
SERVICES - Calling hours will take place at FINNERTY & STEVENS FUNERAL HOME in Great Barrington, MA on Friday, July 19 from 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm. A private Requiem Mass for family and parishioners will be offered at Finnerty and Stevens on Saturday, July 20 at 10:00 am. Any and all who wish to join the family at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Canaan, CT for burial at noon on Saturday are welcome. A reception at Bogie's Restaurant in Great Barrington will follow.
Flowers and Mass cards are welcome. Memorial donations may be made to Gregory the Great Academy through FINNERTY & STEVENS FUNERAL HOME, 426 Main St., Great Barrington, MA 01230. To send remembrances to her family please go to www.finnertyandstevens.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on July 16, 2019