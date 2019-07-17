|
|
Sharon E. Parchinski was welcomed to the Lord's House on Saturday, July 13, 2019. She was 76 years old.
She was born in Delmar, New York to Alberta C. Yanz and George E. Quinlan. She graduated from Pittsfield High School in Massachusetts in 1961. She matriculated at the University of Houston. She was married to Anthony J. Parchinski Jr. for 52 years.
Mrs. Parchinski was a Mensa talent in many diverse fields. She managed Mary Stuarts, an upscale boutique in Lenox, Massachusetts for several years. Her proclivity for knitting was acknowledged by Tanglewood of Lenox which lead to requests from celebrities as well as Barney's New York. She was chairman of the Pittsfield Parent Teacher Association for a number of years. She excelled in cake decorating, cycling and golf. She was a member of Berkshire Hills Country Club in Pittsfield. Mrs. Parchinski loved teaching Sunday school at the First United Methodist Church. She was a creative cook and took pride in her creations.
Mr. and Mrs. Parchinski relocated to Amelia Island, Florida in 2002 after her his retirement. She will be remembered locally as the "barefoot bike rider". She logged over 32,000 miles riding around the island. She was compassionate and generous to those she knew. No occasion was necessary for her to share homemade baked goods, notes or special gifts with her friends and family.
Besides her husband, she is survived by a daughter, Haven; sister Patricia Bertocci; brother Scott Quinlan; daughter-in-law Melissa Parchinski and two exceptional grandchildren Kaley and Sarah.
Besides her parents she was pre-deceased by her son Derek and sister Nancy Bannon.
Services will be at 2:30 pm on Sunday, July 21, 2019 in the Burgess Chapel of Oxley-Heard.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Fernandina Beach Fire and Rescue Department, 225 S. 14 th Street, Fernandina Beach, Florida 32034
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on July 17, 2019