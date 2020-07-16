Sharon L. Keefner, 73, passed away on July 11, 2020 at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, MA.
Born on February 11, 1947, she was the daughter of the late James and Lillian Hubbell Kane. She lived her entire life in Gt. Barrington and graduated from the former Searles High School. She later worked as a social worker for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.
She married Edward Keefner on September 6, 1969 and they enjoyed fifty years of marriage together. Sharon and Ed loved to travel and spend time at the ocean. They especially enjoyed spending quality time with their two children and their six grandchildren. Sharon was an avid reader and shared many good times with their wide circle of friends.
A loving wife, Sharon leaves her husband Edward. She was also a loving mother to her children Shannon Wellauer Devergilio and her husband Robert and her son Brian Keefner and his wife Colleen Torrant. She also leaves her beloved grandchildren Kayne & Keegan Wellauer, Brady and Kealy Devergilio and Aden and Devon Keefner. She is survived by her sisters Sandra Febbroriello and her husband Tony, Susan Kane & Leslie Hersey.
Sharon was predeceased by her parents and her two brothers Richard and Michael Kane.
Calling hours for the late Sharon Keefner will be on Friday, July 17, 2020 at the Finnerty & Stevens Funeral Home from 4 to 7 P.M.
Memorial donations may be made to either the Great Barrington or Monterey Fire Department in care of Finnerty & Stevens Funeral Home, 426 Main Street, Great Barrington, MA. 01230. To send remembrances to the family go to www.finnertyandstevens.com