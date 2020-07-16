1/
Sharon L. Keefner
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sharon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sharon L. Keefner, 73, passed away on July 11, 2020 at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, MA.

Born on February 11, 1947, she was the daughter of the late James and Lillian Hubbell Kane. She lived her entire life in Gt. Barrington and graduated from the former Searles High School. She later worked as a social worker for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

She married Edward Keefner on September 6, 1969 and they enjoyed fifty years of marriage together. Sharon and Ed loved to travel and spend time at the ocean. They especially enjoyed spending quality time with their two children and their six grandchildren. Sharon was an avid reader and shared many good times with their wide circle of friends.

A loving wife, Sharon leaves her husband Edward. She was also a loving mother to her children Shannon Wellauer Devergilio and her husband Robert and her son Brian Keefner and his wife Colleen Torrant. She also leaves her beloved grandchildren Kayne & Keegan Wellauer, Brady and Kealy Devergilio and Aden and Devon Keefner. She is survived by her sisters Sandra Febbroriello and her husband Tony, Susan Kane & Leslie Hersey.

Sharon was predeceased by her parents and her two brothers Richard and Michael Kane.

Calling hours for the late Sharon Keefner will be on Friday, July 17, 2020 at the Finnerty & Stevens Funeral Home from 4 to 7 P.M.

Memorial donations may be made to either the Great Barrington or Monterey Fire Department in care of Finnerty & Stevens Funeral Home, 426 Main Street, Great Barrington, MA. 01230. To send remembrances to the family go to www.finnertyandstevens.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
FINNERTY & STEVENS FUNERAL HOME INC
426 MAIN ST
Great Barrington, MA 01230-1821
(413) 528-1900
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Berkshire Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved