Sharon Liptzin, 73, of Stockbridge, MA passed away on October 13, 2019. She grew up in Rochester, NY, attended Antioch College and graduated from the University of Rochester with a BA in Psychology and a Teacher's Certificate. She earned a Master's in Developmental Psychology from the University of Virginia. She then devoted herself to her family and volunteered in the schools and community. She is survived by her husband, Dr. Benjamin Liptzin, former Chair of Psychiatry at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, MA, her 3 children, her 6 grandchildren, her 2 younger brothers and her nieces and nephews. Services will be private. Memorial gifts can be made to the or to the Connecticut Chapter.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Oct. 16, 2019