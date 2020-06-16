Sharon Marie (Mulcahy) Wondoloski, 70 of North Adams, MA died Saturday June 13, 2020 at her home.
She was born in Pittsfield, MA on June 10, 1950 a daughter of the late Charles and Virginia Leona (Peters) Mulcahy. After the death of her father at an early age, her uncles, John P. Mulcahy and Donald J. Mulcahy helped raise her. She graduated from the former St. Joseph's High School with the class of 1968 and graduated from North Adams State College in 1974.
Sharon was last employed in the office at Drury High School. Before that, she was employed as a paralegal in the law office of Grinnell and Dubendorf. Sharon was devoted to her family and especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. Sharon was an avid reader, enjoyed investigating her Irish heritage, and spending time with her best friend Susan Gilman.
Survivors include her husband, Christopher H. Wondoloski whom she married on January 17, 1970 and one daughter- Jennifer L. Peterson of Stamford, VT and one son- Christopher R. (Maureen) Wondoloski of Collinsville, CT. She also leaves four grandchildren- Meredith, Tate, Daelyn and Thomas; her brother- Shawn Mulcahy and her uncle, Donald J. Mulcahy of Las Vegas, NV. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her uncle, John P. Mulcahy.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Services for Sharon Wondoloski will be private. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association in care of FLYNN & DAGNOLI-MONTAGNA HOME FOR FUNERALS CENTRAL CHAPEL, 74 Marshall St. North Adams, MA 01247. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jun. 16, 2020.