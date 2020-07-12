1/1
Sharon Rawlings Kramer M.D.
1971 - 2020
Sharon Rawlings Kramer, MD, died on July 7, 2020 after a battle with cancer that began this spring.

Dr. Rawlings was born in Dallas, Texas, and moved with her family to the Boston area as a child. She graduated from Stoughton High School in 1989 and from Brandeis University in 1993. She attended the University of Massachusetts Medical School in Worcester, and completed her medical residency at Brown University.

Dr. Rawlings moved to Berkshire County in 1999, initially working for Berkshire Medical Group, and later for Berkshire Health Systems. In that capacity Sharon was a doctor and healer to many thousands of people, earning a reputation for compassion, intelligence, and a fierce devotion to her patients.

Besides being a physician, and a loving wife and mother, Sharon also had a fondness for international travel and for genre fiction like Doctor Who.

Dr. Rawlings is survived by her husband, Dr. Eric Kramer of Pittsfield, her son, Noah, her mother, Lynn Rawlings of Stoughton, and her sister, Elaine McManus of Strafford, NH.

Donations may be made in her name to Temple Anshe Amunim (https://www.ansheamunim.org/), or to the Jewish Federation of the Berkshires (https://www.jewishberkshires.org/).

There is no public service planned at this time.



Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
July 12, 2020
We wanted you to know how much we care. Please know that we are here for you.
Devanny Condron Funeral Home
