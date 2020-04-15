|
Shawn Arthur Graves passed away of chronic illness on April 6, 2020. He was born in Keene, New Hampshire on June 21, 1968. He leaves his mother Mary K Graves and father David H Graves from Becket, Massachusetts, a daughter Jennika H LaGore of Keene, New Hampshire, Jeffrey Phillip Graves from Letts, Iowa, a sister Heather Marie Graves from Becket, Massachusetts and many cousins, nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles.
Shawn was a graduate of Wahconah Regional High School in Dalton, Massachusetts. Upon graduation, he enlisted in the United States Army Airborne, July 14, 1987, and completed basic training at Fort Benning Georgia, received an honorable discharge.
Shawn enjoyed the outdoors, snow skiing, an avid cyclist; completing the Mount Greylock Hill Climb, numerous triathlons, taking many long-distance bicycle rides to Keene, New Hampshire with his dad. Also many fond memories of overnight camping trips with his grandfather and dad to hunt the elusive whitetail deer in Rochester, Vermont. Later on, the family business changed from transportation to food-producing/farming. Shawn traveled to New York City to Greenmarket Farmers Market to the World Trade Center before September 11, 2001. Shawn became a long haul truck driver employed by Hawkeye, North American Household Moving from Iowa City, Iowa, Supreme Auto Transport of Longmount, Colorado.
Shawn never forgot his roots when passing through Massachusetts, he always stopped to help out with the family business, stacking wood for maple syrup, helping his mother make jam and mowing lawns. No matter what Shawn always had a smile, a generous person, he will be sorely missed. A private family ceremony is planned for a later date.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in memory of Shawn Arthur Graves to Shriners Hospital, 516 Carew Street, Springfield, Massachusetts 01040
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 15, 2020