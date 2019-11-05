Home

Pritts Funeral Home
412 Washington Road
Westminster, MD 21157
410-848-7533
Memorial Mass
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Agnes Church
489 Main St
Dalton, MA
View Map
Shawn M. Batanglo


1981 - 2019
Shawn M. Batanglo Obituary
Shawn Michael Batanglo, 38, of Westminster, MD, passed away on October 27 after a courageous battle with cancer. Born on September 7, 1981, he was the loving son of Stephen and Theresa Doyle Batanglo of Dalton, MA and the beloved husband of Serena Heather Batanglo, his wife of 11 years.

Shawn was a proud veteran of the US Air Force, and did two tours in Iraq as a Civilian with the NSA. He was extremely smart, witty, and kind hearted. His family was his world and he loved nothing more than spending time with his children and family.

In addition to his wife and parents, he is survived by his adoring children Madelyn and Michael Batanglo of Westminster; sister Kaylee Batanglo of Florida; nephews Ryker Brown, and Yaakov and Ami Elovic; and many loving friends and extended family.

A memorial Mass will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Agnes Church, 489 Main St., Dalton.

Memorial contributions may be made to Shawn's family to help defer his medical costs at 316 Montpelier Ct, Westminster, MD, 21157.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Nov. 5, 2019
