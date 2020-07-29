Shawn William Baker, 33 of Pittsfield, MA passed away July 24, 2020 at his home. Born in Pittsfield on March 27, 1987, he was the son of Ralph and Denise (Brasie) Baker.



Shawn attended Pittsfield Schools. He was a cook at the Heritage in Lenox. He enjoyed cooking and collecting coins. He had a big heart and was always there for his family and friends.



He leaves behind his parents, Ralph and Denise Baker, two brothers, Ralph Jr. "R.J." Baker and his two children, Isaiah and Savannah, and his brother, Adam Baker (Helen) and their daughter, Abigail. He also leaves several aunts and uncles and his grandmother, Norma Baker of Pittsfield. He was predeceased by his grandfather John A. Baker.



FUNERAL NOTICE: Calling hours will be held FRIDAY, July 31, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield. Burial will be private at a later date.



