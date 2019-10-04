|
Sheila Ann Bramande, 80, of Anna Maria Island, Florida, passed away September 26, 2019 in Cumberland, MD. She was born to the late Francis Sacchetti and Davie Papa Sacchetti on February 16, 1939 in Pittsfield, Massachusetts.
Sheila graduated from Becker Junior College where she was the valedictorian of her class. While there she met the love of her life, Sam, who was at nearby Worcester Polytechnic Institute. With him she had many adventures as they traveled the world for his career at Union Carbide. They relocated many times to different areas of the country where they were blessed to meet many life-long friends. In 1986 she and Sam decided to take a big risk and own a business, they purchased Wilson Supply in Cumberland, Maryland. They loved their time there and Sheila and Sam were active in their support of the community.
Sheila was an excellent bridge player and was a member of many clubs throughout her life. She continued to play bridge until shortly before her passing.
Sheila was predeceased by her loving husband of 55 years, Santo (Sam) Bramande of Hartford, Connecticut. She was also predeceased by her brother David Sacchetti.
Sheila is survived by her daughter Karin Morgan and husband Mark, daughter Lynn Bramande and husband Mark Fry, and son Francis Bramande and wife Lisa, her brother John Sacchetti and wife Becky, and her brother Thomas Swirsky-Sacchetti and wife Debby. She is also survived by 8 grandchildren, grandsons Richard Francis Schreib, Steven Michael Rivera, Lars-Erik Thureson, Brian Santo Bramande, Jacob Francis Bramande and Ian Patrick Rhodes Bramande and granddaughters Grace Elizabeth Rivera and Kayla Ann Morgan.
A Memorial service will be held Saturday, November 2nd at 11 a.m. at DERY FUNERAL HOME in Pittsfield with Rev. Peter Gregory, Pastor Emeritus at St. Joseph's Church, officiating.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Oct. 4, 2019