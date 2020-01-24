|
|
Sheila A. (Neilson) Mercuri 80 of Pittsfield, MA died peacefully on Tuesday January 21, 2020 with her daughters close by, at Craneville Place of Dalton.
She was born in Pittsfield, MA on July 26, 1939 daughter of Pearlie E. Neilson and Bernice A. (Funk) Neilson Procopio. She graduated from Pittsfield High School with the class of 1957 and attended Bay Path Junior College in Longmeadow, MA.
She was a contestant in the Pittsfield Winter Carnival Queen contest when she met Sam, her future husband. Soon after, they wed and started their family. Sheila devoted her energy to raising her two daughters, and was their biggest cheerleader, attending every soccer game, swim meet, softball game, or ski race. Sheila also worked as a bookkeeper for Yarmosky Pediatric Dentistry for several years and then worked at Berkshire Surgical Associates. She was last employed by Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Pittsfield until her retirement.
She was a communicant of the former Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church. Sheila was a Girl Scout Troop Leader, a member of the former Parent Teacher Group at Egremont School, and served as the head of the Booster Club for the Pittsfield High Girls Soccer Team. She enjoyed bowling and was a longtime member of the Pittsfield Senior Bowling Association. She especially enjoyed travelling the US and Europe with Sam, including many cruises. She cherished spending time with her grandchildren--she never missed a dance recital.
She was married for almost 60 years to Samuel J. Mercuri who died on April 26, 2019. Survivors include her two loving daughters- Marcia A. Kowlaczyk and her husband Richard of Windsor, MA and Linda M. Heineman and her husband William of Chelmsford, MA and four grandchildren- Richard S. (Beth) Kowalczyk; Samantha M. (Kyla Covert) Kowalczyk, Joanna B. Heineman, and Katharine L. Heineman. She also leaves one sister- Carol B. (Harold) Phelps of Windsor, MA; and two brothers- Richard E. (Kris) Neilson of Nashua, NH and Eric J. (Cheryl) Procopio of Baldwin, GA; and several nieces and nephews.
FUNERAL NOTICE: The funeral for Sheila Mercuri will be Tuesday January 28, 2020 at 11:00 AM at FLYNN & DAGNOLI-BENCIVENGA FUNERAL HOME, 5 Elm St. Pittsfield, MA. with Rev. Geoffrey J. Deeker officiating. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Calling hours at the funeral home are Tuesday morning from 9-11 AM. Memorial donations may be made to HospiceCare in the Berkshires, Inc. in lieu of flowers. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jan. 24, 2020