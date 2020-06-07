Sheila H. (nee Henrion) Caseley, 78, of Seaford, DE, passed away on April 2, 2020. Born in Lincoln, NE in 1941, Sheila was the daughter of the late Walter S. and Virginia (nee Donahue) Henrion.
She earned her Bachelor's degree from Manhattanville College, Purchase, NY and her Master of Science degree in financial services from American College, Bryn Mawr, PA in 1998.
Sheila lived in New York City and the surrounding suburbs in the late 60's to 70's. She moved to Tyringham, MA in 1975 where she built a farm to continue with her love of Arabian horses. She was extremely successful in her career as a financial planner. Sheila was the first woman in Berkshire County CLU in 1983 and the first woman in Berkshire
County ChFC in 1984. In 1985, she served as the President of the Berkshire County Life Underwriters Association and in 1990 she was the first woman elected President of the Massachusetts Underwriters Association.
Sheila and her husband, Jim, built a house in Rumbley, MD in the late 90's and traveled between Massachusetts, where she worked, and Maryland. In the midst of all her work in the 80's, Sheila received her 1000 mile belt buckle for competitive trail riding. In 1997, she joined Avery Hall Insurance in Salisbury, MD.
Sheila loved watching sports, especially Nebraska football and the New England Patriots.
She enjoyed swimming, skiing, horseback riding, kayaking, reading, and playing bridge. Her table was always open to anyone who needed a place for dinner. She cherished her friendships, always had time for good conversation and, in return, was greatly loved by many.
Sheila moved to Seaford in 2013 and was an active member in the Somers Cove Yacht Club. She enjoyed winters in Florida, especially her time with friends at Ocean Resorts, Fort Pierce, FL.
Sheila was the beloved wife of the late James Caseley; loving mother of Kerstin A. Marcum (Scott); adoring grandmother of Alexa, Sydney, and Cameron; dear sister of Walter Henrion (Page) and Thomas Henrion (Trish); caring aunt of Michelle, Geoff, Alison, Thomas, and Carson.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Memorial Service 11:00 AM Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 532 E Stein Hwy, Seaford, DE 19973 and to her Interment of Cremated Remains 11:00 AM, Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Tyringham Cemetery, Church Rd, Tyringham, MA 01264.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution to Sisters of the Visitation of Holy Mary, 14 Beach Road, POB 432, Tyringham, MA 01264, or to the Association of Marian Helpers, National Shrine of The Devine Mercy, 74 Pine Street, Stockbridge, MA 01262, would be appreciated.
Arrangements by The Donohue Funeral Home, 43 W. Lancaster Avenue, Downingtown, PA 19335, 610-269-3080. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jun. 7, 2020.